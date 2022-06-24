Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon to give free tickets to Ukrainian refugees

Wimbledon will give Ukrainian refugees free tickets to the tournament's 'Middle Sunday' and donate 250,000 pounds ($307,100) to those affected by Russia's invasion of the country, the organisers of the grasscourt Grand Slam said on Friday. Following the invasion, Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament, resulting in the men's ATP Tour and women's WTA Tour taking away its ranking points.

Rugby-Jonny May tests positive for COVID before Australian test tour

England international Jonny May has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's three-test tour in Australia, the team said on Friday. The 32-year-old winger will spend seven days in self-isolation in line with government regulations.

Basketball-Orlando Magic select Banchero first overall in NBA Draft

The Orlando Magic took Paolo Banchero first overall in the NBA Draft at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Thursday, with Gonzaga big man Chet Holmgren going to the Oklahoma City Thunder and Auburn forward Jabari Smith headed to the Houston Rockets. Banchero, who averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 39 starts in his one year at Duke, will look to turn around a lackluster Magic after their 22-60 season.

Golf-Europe's DP World Tour sanctions members for taking part in LIV Golf event

Europe's DP World Tour on Friday banned members who took part in the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series inaugural event earlier this month from three upcoming tournaments and also fined them 100,000 pounds ($122,790.00) each. The circuit said the players had already been removed from the entry lists for the Scottish Open, Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship next month.

Soccer-World Cup qualifier against Scotland more than a game, says Ukraine's Khrystiuk

Ukraine forward Yuliia Khrystiuk is hopeful that a victory against Scotland in their Women's World Cup qualifier on Friday can bring joy to people back home as the team prepare to play their first game since the Russian invasion in February. Ukraine, who last played in a 2-0 win against Bulgaria two days before the invasion, need to beat Scotland in the Polish city of Rzeszow to stay in the hunt for a place in the finals in Australia and New Zealand next year.

Tennis-Halep pulls out of Bad Homburg semis with neck issue

Former world number one Simona Halep pulled out of her semi-final match at the Bad Homburg Open in Germany on Friday due to a neck issue, days before the start of Wimbledon. The 30-year-old Romanian was due to play Canadian Bianca Andreescu, who will advance to the final of the WTA 250 event against a Frenchwoman - either Alize Cornet or Caroline Garcia.

Soccer-Former Brazil international Richarlyson comes out as bisexual

Former Brazil soccer international Richarlyson has revealed he is bisexual, saying he now wonders if things will "get better" after years of suffering homophobic abuse in the sport. Richarlyson, who played for Brazil in 2008, said on a podcast released by Grupo Globo on Friday that he chose to speak up after many people urged him to take a stand.

Olympics-Women's Nordic combined not part of 2026 winter Olympics-IOC

Women's Nordic combined will not feature in the programme of the 2026 Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday. The decision means Nordic combined remains the only Winter Olympic discipline where women are not allowed to compete, despite them now having a world championships and World Cup circuit.

MLB roundup: Yankees extend streak with rally vs. Astros

Aaron Hicks hit a tying three-run homer in the ninth inning and Aaron Judge followed with a game-ending, two-out single as the New York Yankees rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Houston Astros on Thursday to extend their home winning streak to 15 games. Judge's second walk-off hit of the season occurred a day before he heads into an arbitration hearing after rejecting a long-term contract offer before the season. Judge's hit gave the Yankees their longest home winning streak since 1961. The team record is 18 games, at the original Yankee Stadium in 1942.

Swiss appeals court convicts ex-FIFA official Valcke of accepting bribes

A Swiss appeals court found former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke guilty of forging documents and accepting bribes in a case involving World Cup media rights, it said on Friday. The 61-year-old, who was secretary general of the world soccer body from 2007 to 2015, was sentenced to 11 months in jail and fined 20,000 Swiss francs ($20,900). Both penalties were suspended.

