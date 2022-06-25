Left Menu

Cricket-'Outstanding', Australia skipper Finch lauds Sri Lankan fans

We know the difficulties that Sri Lanka has faced in recent times," he told reporters. "Hopefully over these eight white-ball games we've been able to provide some joy to people in the country." Thousands of local fans donned the yellow that the Australia team wears in limited overs cricket as they flocked to the R.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 09:02 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 09:02 IST
Cricket-'Outstanding', Australia skipper Finch lauds Sri Lankan fans

Aaron Finch has paid tribute to Sri Lankan cricket fans after they turned Colombo's largest stadium yellow on Friday night to thank Australia for touring the country despite the economic crisis. Sri Lanka is in the midst of its worst financial crisis since independence in 1948, forcing the island nation's population to endure power cuts, shortages and months of sometimes violent protests.

Finch captained the tourists in three Twenty 20 and five one-day internationals on Australia's first tour of the country since 2016, leading his side to a consolation victory in the final ODI on Friday. "We're very grateful that we've been able to tour here. We know the difficulties that Sri Lanka has faced in recent times," he told reporters.

"Hopefully over these eight white-ball games we've been able to provide some joy to people in the country." Thousands of local fans donned the yellow that the Australia team wears in limited overs cricket as they flocked to the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday after a social media campaign called on them to pay tribute to the tourists.

"It was outstanding, the Sri Lankan people are wonderful people," Finch added. "The support that they provide is second to none. They are great cricket supporters, it's not just constant noise, they ride the emotions of the game. When Sri Lanka are up and about, that's as loud as anywhere you'll visit in the world." Australia won the Twenty 20 series 2-1 before Sri Lanka hit back with a 3-2 triumph in the ODIs. The tour concludes with two test matches in Galle starting next week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physically, mentally challenged minor girl

SC confirms death penalty awarded to man convicted of raping, killing physic...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery; European Space Agency expects NASA's backing for the suspended Mars mission and more

Science News Roundup: Tortoise and its egg found in latest Pompeii discovery...

 Global
3
U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

U.S. airlines say FAA staffing 'crippling' east coast traffic

 United States
4
Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess Meenakshi; Now Powered by NFT Technology

Muldooneys Paris launches French luxury handbags inspired by Warrior Goddess...

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022