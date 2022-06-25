IndW vs SLW: Sri Lanka wins toss, opts to bat first against India

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu won the toss against India and chose to bat first in the second T20I of the three-match series here at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on Saturday. India currently leads the three-match T20I series 1-0. For India, this match is important to seal the series while Sri Lanka will be looking forward to levelling the series with a win.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani India (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Simran Bahadur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav. (ANI)

