Indian cricket fraternity celebrates 39th anniversary of 1983 World Cup triumph

As India celebrates the 39th anniversary of its World Cup victory, legendary cricketers like Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman took to their social media accounts to thank the 1983 World Cup legends for inspiring many to represent the country someday. Today, India is celebrating the completion of the 39 years of the maiden World Cup victory under the leadership of legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag in a tweet said, "Date mein kya rakha hai? Well, 25th June, is date mein shuruaat rakhi hai. It is a day on which India began it's journey-in 1932 playing it's first ever Test & 51 years later on 25th June 1983, Kapil Paaji & his boys winning the World Cup,which was a beginning for many cricketers." "Today in 1983 was when every Indian got the feeling that dreams can be brought to reality! A moment that will make us proud always! I, like many others was inspired by this win and started dreaming of representing the country someday," wrote Former India batter and current National Cricket Academy (NCA) chief VVS Laxman in a tweet.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India also remembered the historical day and tweeted, "A historic day & a landmark moment for Indian cricket as #TeamIndia, led by @therealkapildev, clinched the World Cup title." While International Cricket Council (ICC) said, "India win their maiden World Cup On this day in 1983, Kapil Dev's team stunned the world by beating the mighty West Indies to lift the @CricketWorldCup."

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah took to his Twitter and wrote, "#Onthisday in 1983, #TeamIndia won its first ever World Cup by defeating the defending champions West Indies & lifted the. The dedication and fight back spirit of the team led by @therealkapildev made it one of the most important days in India's cricketing history." In 1983, the World Cup final was played between India and West Indies and the latter won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Kapil Dev-led side managed to score just 183 runs as Andy Roberts took three wickets while Malcolm Marshall, Michael Holding, and Larry Gomes picked up two wickets each. Defending 183, India did a good job of keeping a check on the Windies run flow, reducing the side to 57/3. Soon after, the team from the Caribbean was reduced to 76/6 and India was the favourites from there on to win the title. Mohinder Amarnath took the final wicket of Michael Holding to give India their first-ever World Cup title win. In the finals, West Indies was bowled out for 140, and as a result, India won the match by 43 runs.

Kapil Dev lifting the trophy at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground still remains an image to savour for all the Indian fans. In the finals, Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the Man of the Match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

India has been a regular participant in the World Cup from its beginning to the latest edition. The first edition was held in 1975 and from there on, it has taken place a span of every four years. West Indies won the first two World Cup titles (1975, 1979) and was the runner-up in 1983. India has won the title two times, in 1983 and in 2011.

MS Dhoni captained the 2011 team to win their second title after 28 years. Australia has won the tournament five times (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)