Rugby-Pumas claim first Currie Cup title with 26-19 win over Griquas

Devon Williams, Eduan Swart and Willie Engelbrecht scored tries as the Pumas defeated hosts Griquas 26-19 in the final of South Africa’s Currie Cup on Saturday, a first domestic title for the Nelspruit-based side in the 130-year history of the competition.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 20:33 IST
Devon Williams, Eduan Swart and Willie Engelbrecht scored tries as the Pumas defeated hosts Griquas 26-19 in the final of South Africa's Currie Cup on Saturday, a first domestic title for the Nelspruit-based side in the 130-year history of the competition. With South Africa's leading unions involved in the United Rugby Championship this season, they were forced to field weakened sides in the Currie Cup, which provided two surprise finalists in front of a capacity crowd of 11,000 at Griquas Park in the former mining town of Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Fullback Williams and hooker Swart crossed for tries in the first half as the Pumas led 18-9 at the break, before loose-forward Engelbrecht added a third early in the second period. Wing Munier Hartzenberg grabbed a try for Griquas just before the hour mark, but they failed to add to their three Currie Cup titles, the last of which came in 1970.

