Neha Tripathi, who was one-under in the first round, began with a par, while Vani Kapoor, who shot even par on the first day began with a birdie on the second.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 25-06-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2022 21:12 IST
Diksha assured of cut at Czech Ladies Open, 4 Indians yet to finish
Image Credit: Instagram / dikshadagar14
  • Country:
  • India

India's Diksha Dagar overcame a double bogey on the back nine to make the cut at the Tipsport Czech Ladies Open golf tournament here. The left-handed Olympian, who also won the Deaf Olympic gold medal recently, shot two-over 74 on top of her fine first round of three-under 69 to be at one-under for 36 holes. She was lying T-36 though almost half the field was yet to complete the second round.

The cut was likely at even par.

Two of the four Indian golfers had just begun their second round. Neha Tripathi, who was one-under in the first round, began with a par, while Vani Kapoor, who shot even par on the first day began with a birdie on the second. Ridhima Dilawari, even par in the first round, also began with a par. Amandeep Drall, who was one-over on the first day had also begun with a par.

Diksha had a bogey on fourth, a double on 11th and a birdie on 16th in her card of 74.

Danish star Nicole Broch (65-67) stayed in the lead and was joined by amateur Emma Spitz (66-66) and they were both 12-under.

Local Czech amateur Jana Melichova (68-65) and Czech pro Klara Spilkova (68-65) were tied for third at 11-under. Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes (68-69) was fifth at seven-under.

Half the field was yet to finish their second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

