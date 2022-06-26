Left Menu

ATK Mohun Bagan's Florentin Pogba 'happy' to be part of India's biggest club

The defender has played in several countries like France, Turkey and the United States of America and thus comes in with bags of experience.

ATK Mohun Bagan's Florentin Pogba (Photo/ISL). Image Credit: ANI
ATK Mohun Bagan grabbed the headlines on Friday with the signing of Guinea international defender Florentin Pogba on a two-year deal. Pogba is a statement signing that is certain to strengthen the Mariners squad ahead of the new season. The defender has played in several countries like France, Turkey and the United States of America and thus comes in with bags of experience.

"To be honest, I'm really happy and proud to be part of ATK Mohun Bagan, one of the biggest clubs in the country. This is such an honour. I wanted a new challenge. Coming to India, to discover a new country, new championship, new clubs & new fans is such a good challenge for me. Above all, to be part of this big club's history," said Pogba as per the ISL website. "I thank God every day for giving me this chance to make my passion my job and to have such great opportunities and challenges. Playing in different leagues (France, USA, Turkey) helps each player to grow, and improve his game but also helps him understand his teammates and competitors better," he added.

The strong defender expressed that he is looking forward to being part of the ATK Mohun Bagan set-up and can't wait to play in front of the fans at the Salt Lake stadium. "Fans are the heart and soul of a club. With them, we go further. I have always loved playing with the fervour of full stadiums. Can't wait to join the team and play games in Kolkata to live and feel that special atmosphere," said the defender.

"I'm really happy to become a Mariner and I can promise you that I'll do my best to win trophies together. Looking forward to meeting you really soon in Kolkata," he added. (ANI)

