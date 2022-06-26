Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Cricket-Mitchell, Blundell frustrate England again as New Zealand build lead

In-form Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell were closing in on half-centuries as New Zealand stayed afloat on 254-5 at lunch on day four of the third test against England at Headingley on Sunday. Resuming in the morning on 168-5, New Zealand comfortably negotiated the early swing in gusty conditions to build a lead of 223, with Mitchell on 44 not out and Blundell unbeaten on 45.

Cricket-COVID rules England wicketkeeper Foakes out of third NZ test

England wicket-keeper Ben Foakes will miss the remainder of the third test against New Zealand at Headingley after testing positive for COVID-19, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Sunday. Foakes had been unable to take the field on day three of the test due to stiffness in his back, and was replaced by Jonny Bairstow.

Tennis-Tsitsipas says he proved doubters wrong with first grasscourt crown

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he has proved a point to his critics ahead of Wimbledon by winning his maiden grasscourt title at the Mallorca Championships. The Greek world number six beat Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 3-6 7-6(2) in the final of the ATP 250 event on Saturday ahead of the year's third Grand Slam, where he has never gone past the fourth round.

Athletics-McLaughlin breaks own 400 meters hurdles record with 'Track Town, USA' magic

Focus, skill and a little bit of "Track Town, USA" magic propelled Sydney McLaughlin to break her own world record - again - in the 400 meters hurdles on Saturday. The Olympic gold medallist won the U.S. championships final in 51.41 seconds at Hayward Field, improving upon her own benchmark time at the American track haven of Eugene, Oregon.

Tennis-Wimbledon doesn't care what looks cool, says Kyrgios on strict dress code

Nick Kyrgios would rather wear all black when competing at Wimbledon instead of adhering to the all-white dress code, with the Australian saying on Sunday that the Championships were out of tune with what looks 'cool' on court. The grasscourt major is famous for its strict dress code and does not even allow players to wear off-white or cream, while the measuring tape comes out to ensure the trim of colour on necklines or sleeves are no wider than a centimetre.

Tennis-Murray rules out playing in Saudi Arabia

Three-times Grand Slam winner Andy Murray has ruled out any possibility of playing in Saudi Arabia in the future, adding that he had previously turned down an offer to play in the kingdom. British media reports last week said Saudi Arabia had expressed an interest in hosting a tennis tournament on the WTA Tour.

Athletics-All five Kenyan world champions to defend titles in Eugene

All five Kenyans who won gold at the last World Athletics Championships will defend their titles in Oregon next month after being named in a 47-strong team from the East African track powerhouse. The team, which also includes Olympic middle distance champions Emmanuel Korir and Faith Kipyegon, was named at the conclusion of the two-day national trials in Nairobi on Saturday.

Athletics-Felix thinks of women's rights, future as she runs last U.S. race

There was a bit of sadness as legendary sprinter Allyson Felix stepped off the track on Saturday after her final U.S. championships. "But I think more than anything this season showed me that I have no doubts about walking away," said America's most decorated track and field athlete who is nearing the end of 19 amazing seasons.

MLB roundup: Astros throw combined no-hitter vs. Yanks

Cristian Javier and two Houston Astros relief pitchers combined to no-hit the New York Yankees in a 3-0 victory at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Javier (5-3) threw 115 pitches and struck out 13, both career highs, over seven innings. Hector Neris tossed a hitless eighth inning and closer Ryan Pressly retired the Yankees in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to seal the no-hitter.

Athletics-Injury scare for Tajay Gayle in long jump

Reigning world championship long jump gold medallist Tajay Gayle suffered an injury scare to his left knee while attempting to win his third national title on day three of the Jamaican trials. After fouling his first two jumps and struggling to get up to 8 metres on his third and fourth attempts, Gayle landed badly on his fifth jump.

