Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish makes his case for Tour de France selection

He also claimed a stage win at the Giro d'Italia. Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be Quick-Step's sprinter at the July 1-24 Tour de France, meaning Cavendish, who took four stage wins last year, may not be selected.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 27-06-2022 08:36 IST
Cycling-Cavendish makes his case for Tour de France selection

Mark Cavendish made his case for Tour de France selection by winning his second British road race title on Sunday, saying he will win stages if selected in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's team. Cavendish held off Samuel Watson and Alex Richardson in a sprint to the finish to claim victory in Scotland, adding to his win in the Milano-Torino earlier this year. He also claimed a stage win at the Giro d'Italia.

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be Quick-Step's sprinter at the July 1-24 Tour de France, meaning Cavendish, who took four stage wins last year, may not be selected. "I can at least show the reason I am not going on the Tour is not because I have got bad form," Cavendish said. "I am going so much better than last year and you know what happened last year (at the Tour).

"I haven't had a call from the team one way or another. I am trying to stay optimistic, I have trained as if I am going on the Tour. My condition is there, I am good enough to go on Tour, I know if I went I would win."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets published in Journal of Japanese botany

Uttarakhand Forest Department discovers rare carnivorous plant; gets publish...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA ban; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Juul's checkered e-cigarette journey cut short by FDA b...

 Global
3
Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi

 India
4
World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights - Norway PM; UK's Boris Johnson: cost of Russian victory in Ukraine is too high and more

World News Roundup: Oslo gay bar shooting won't stop fight for equal rights ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022