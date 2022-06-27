Cycling-Cavendish makes his case for Tour de France selection
Mark Cavendish made his case for Tour de France selection by winning his second British road race title on Sunday, saying he will win stages if selected in Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl's team. Cavendish held off Samuel Watson and Alex Richardson in a sprint to the finish to claim victory in Scotland, adding to his win in the Milano-Torino earlier this year. He also claimed a stage win at the Giro d'Italia.
Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen is in line to be Quick-Step's sprinter at the July 1-24 Tour de France, meaning Cavendish, who took four stage wins last year, may not be selected. "I can at least show the reason I am not going on the Tour is not because I have got bad form," Cavendish said. "I am going so much better than last year and you know what happened last year (at the Tour).
"I haven't had a call from the team one way or another. I am trying to stay optimistic, I have trained as if I am going on the Tour. My condition is there, I am good enough to go on Tour, I know if I went I would win."
