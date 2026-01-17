Left Menu

Generation Z's Silent Crisis: Navigating Purpose in a Digital World

Generation Z, born between 1997 and the early 2010s, faces a mental health crisis despite being digitally empowered. Factors like academic pressure, social media, and economic uncertainty have contributed to anxiety and identity confusion among the youth. Professor Amod Sachan highlights the need for inner connection and balance.

Generation Z, often hailed for its adaptability and technological prowess, faces an escalating mental health crisis. Born between 1997 and the early 2010s, this cohort is uniquely situated in a digital age that promises unparalleled access to information and opportunities.

However, mental health experts like Professor Amod Sachan suggest that the abundant information and connectivity are contributing to anxiety, identity confusion, and emotional distress among Gen Z. Increased stress from academic demands, career uncertainties, and social comparisons on platforms like social media are central to this issue.

Professor Sachan emphasizes the importance of reconnecting with one's inner self through practices like meditation, warning that while Gen Z is overexposed to digital stimuli, they lack internal stability and purpose, which are vital for achieving true fulfillment.

