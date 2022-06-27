FC Barcelona unveil Olympic gold inspired away kit for 2022-23

FC Barcelona has unveiled its second strip for the 2022/23 season, which, like the first, is inspired by the Olympics. This one focuses on some of the most iconic elements of the Games, such as the Olympic rings and gold medals, the most treasured of all Olympic items and which athletes from all over the world strive to win.

Hence, the colour of gold is the absolute protagonist of the new design, which also includes the pattern of the map of Barcelona, highlighting the Eixample, Montjuic and Barceloneta in homage to the 1992 Games while the trim at the end of the sleeves features the colours of the five Olympic rings. The golden colour also symbolises all the values that go into winning an Olympic gold medal, such as tenacity, ambition, effort and the constant quest for self-improvement, and also how gold medal winning athletes set the standard for others to aspire to.

FC Barcelona also wanted the second strip to be a special nod to the women's football team, which in recent years has gone on a journey that embodies all these values. In the last two seasons, the team won a historic treble including their first-ever UEFA Champions League title, and this season not only won the domestic treble but also set two consecutive world records for attendance at a women's football match, filling the Camp Nou for the quarter-final of the Champions League against Real Madrid and doing so again for the semi-final against Wolfsburg. Like the home kit, the Barca's away strip is also being presented under the tagline 'The Flame Lives On', evoking the way that the Olympic spirit that drove the city of Barcelona into a new era is still burning and a part of the everyday lives of men and women in the Catalan capital.

The Olympic influence made Barcelona a benchmark for the world. In similar fashion, FC Barcelona has always been a benchmark both on and off the pitch, its unique qualities leading it to be recognised as 'More than a Club' both at home and abroad. The campaign also introduces the concept of Olympic gold by incorporating different sequences of images of Barca legend Albert Ferrer topping the podium at the Barcelona '92 Games. (ANI)

