HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day one

Highlights on day one of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Monday (all times GMT): 1212 PLAY RESUMES AFTER RAIN DELAY

The play got underway again following a suspension due to rain. Top seed Novak Djokovic will take on Kwon Soon-woo in the first match on Centre Court at 1230 GMT. Women's third seed Ons Jabeur was in action against Mirjam Bjorklund on Court One.

Wimbledon order of play on Monday 1008 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2 degrees Fahrenheit).

