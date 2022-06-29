Motor racing-Formula One statistics for the British Grand Prix

Formula One statistics for Sunday's British Grand Prix at Silverstone, round 10 of the 22-race season: Lap distance: 5.891km. Total distance: 306.198km (52 laps)

2021 pole position: Max Verstappen (Netherlands) Red Bull - grid set by result of sprint qualifying. 2021 race winner: Lewis Hamilton (Britain) Mercedes

Race lap record: Verstappen, 2020: One minute 27.097 seconds. Start time: 1400GMT (1500 local)

BRITAIN Sunday's race will be the 73rd British Grand Prix.

Hamilton has won the British Grand Prix eight times and could become the first driver to win the same race nine times. He shares the record with Michael Schumacher (eight at the French Grand Prix). He has also been on pole seven times at Silverstone and on the podium 11 times. No driver has been on the podium more at a home race.

Mercedes, under-performing this year with a bouncing car, has won eight of the last nine British Grands Prix. Every winner has started from fourth or higher since 2000.

Three current drivers have won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone: Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2021), Sebastian Vettel (2009, 2018) and Fernando Alonso (2006, 2011). Verstappen won the 70th anniversary race at the circuit in 2020, the first time Silverstone hosted two races in a single season.

The British Grand Prix, with Italy, is one of two ever-present races on the calendar since 1950. This year's race will be the 56th British GP at Silverstone. Ferrari has won the British GP 17 times.

RACE WINS Red Bull have won seven of nine races this season, and the last six in a row. Verstappen has won six and teammate Sergio Perez one. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has won the other two.

Hamilton has a record 103 wins from 297 starts. He has yet to win this year, now his worst start to a season since 2009, and his most recent success was in Saudi Arabia last December. Ferrari has won 240 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 124, Williams 115, and Red Bull 82.

POLE POSITION Leclerc has been on pole six times this year, Verstappen twice, and Perez once.

Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently qualifying fastest in Saudi Arabia last year. FASTEST LAP

Leclerc took the fastest lap bonus point in the first three races, Verstappen in Imola and Miami, Perez in Spain and Azerbaijan, McLaren's Lando Norris in Monaco and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz in Canada. POINTS

Verstappen leads Perez by 46 points and is 49 clear of Leclerc. Red Bull leads Ferrari by 76 points in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes' George Russell is the only driver to have scored points in every race this year and all in the top five. MILESTONE

Hamilton has now gone 10 races without a win. If he fails to win on Sunday it will be the first time in his Formula One career that he has gone 11 races without a victory.

