Left Menu

Cycling-Olympic champion Van Vleuten to retire at the end of 2023 season

The 39-year-old, who races for Movistar, won Olympic gold in the time trial and silver in the road race at the Tokyo Games last year. "The main reason, as I explained, to retire in 2023 is to do so while on top of my game, to round out that improvement process we and the team took up in 2021, and look for new challenges in life," Van Vleuten said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 00:34 IST
Cycling-Olympic champion Van Vleuten to retire at the end of 2023 season
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Olympic champion Annemiek van Vleuten will retire from professional cycling after the 2023 season, the Dutchwoman announced on Wednesday. The 39-year-old, who races for Movistar, won Olympic gold in the time trial and silver in the road race at the Tokyo Games last year.

"The main reason, as I explained, to retire in 2023 is to do so while on top of my game, to round out that improvement process we and the team took up in 2021, and look for new challenges in life," Van Vleuten said in a statement. Van Vleuten's win in Tokyo completed a remarkable turnaround after she had suffered three fractured vertebrae and a concussion following a horrifying high-speed crash during the road race at the 2016 Rio Games.

She also won the world time trial title in 2017 and 2018 and the road race in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incident, police say

Two suspects dead, homes evacuated over potential bomb in Canada bank incide...

 Global
4
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022