Satcom Revolution: Starlink's Entry Sparks New Wave in Telecom

The telecom sector is witnessing a transformation with the entry of satcom services like Starlink, aimed at enhancing competition. While the government works to prevent market duopoly, relief measures are in place for Vodafone Idea. Simultaneously, domestic manufacturing and 5G deployment are driving India's telecom growth in 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 12:55 IST
The telecommunications landscape is set for a significant shift as new satellite communication services, spearheaded by Elon Musk's Starlink, make their way into the market. While the rollout is postponed to the next year due to pending security clearance and spectrum pricing decisions, expectations for a competitive enhancement persist.

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the imminent reality of satcom services, which were once only ambitious ideas. With three licenses issued and spectrum pricing soon to be revealed, satellite technology is poised to complement existing telecom offerings, enriching the sector's diversity.

Meanwhile, the government's resolve to avoid a telecom duopoly is visible through its support of Vodafone Idea and BSNL. As VIL grapples with hefty adjusted gross revenue liabilities, anticipated government relief may offer financial respite. Amidst this, domestic telecom manufacturing surges under national schemes, propelling India towards a robust 5G network landscape.

