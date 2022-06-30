HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day three

Highlights on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT): 2023 ISNER QUELLS MURRAY CHALLENGE

American John Isner notched up his first victory over twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray on his ninth attempt, winning 6-4 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 6-4 on Centre Court. 1950 OPELKA KNOCKED OUT

Big-serving 15th seed Reilly Opelka's tournament was ended by Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven as the American went down 6-4 6-7(8) 7-6(7) 7-6(4) in the second round. READ MORE:

Serena diminished at Wimbledon, but flame flickers still 1928 JABEUR CRUSHES KAWA

Third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia hardly broke a sweat as she swept into round three with a 6-4 6-0 thrashing of Poland's Katarzyna Kawa. 1905 ALCARAZ SINKS GRIEKSPOOR

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz proved too strong for Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor as the fifth seed moved into the third round with a 6-4 7-6(0) 6-3 win. 1838 SAKKARI TOPPLES TOMOVA

Greek world number five Maria Sakkari squandered nine break points but found a way past Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova 6-4 6-3. 1820 SINNER SURVIVES YMER SCARE

Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner overcame a third-set wobble to beat Mikael Ymer 6-4 6-3 5-7 6-2 to reach round three of Wimbledon for the first time. 1700 NORRIE TAKES DOWN MUNAR IN FIVE SETS

British ninth seed Cameron Norrie dug deep to book his place in the third round with a 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 win over Spaniard Jaume Munar. 1645 KERBER OUTCLASSES LINETTE

Former champion Angelique Kerber was barely troubled in her 50th match at Wimbledon as she dispatched Poland's Magda Linette 6-3 6-3 to reach round three. 1631 RADUCANU OUSTED BY GARCIA

Emma Raducanu's bid for a maiden Wimbledon title ended when the British U.S. Open champion suffered a 6-3 6-3 second-round defeat by unseeded Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia. 1505 PEGULA SEES OFF VEKIC

American eight seed Jessica Pegula overcame a dogged challenge from Donna Vekic to advance to the second round with a 6-3 7-6(2) victory. 1501 MUGURUZA CRASHES OUT

Former champion Garbine Muguruza became the latest high-profile player to exit the women's draw after she was knocked out by unseeded Greet Minnen 6-4 6-0. 1455 OSTAPENKO EASES PAST WICKMAYER

Former French Open winner Jelena Ostapenko made light work of Belgian Yanina Wickmayer, sailing into the third round 6-2 6-2. 1439 DJOKOVIC MOVES INTO THIRD ROUND

Top seed Novak Djokovic sailed into the third round with a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis. 1430 THIRD SEED RUUD KNOCKED OUT

France's Ugo Humbert upset Norwegian third seed Casper Ruud 3-6 6-2 7-5 6-4 in the second round. 1415 TSURENKO COMES OUT ON TOP IN ALL-UKRAINIAN CLASH

Lesia Tsurenko came from a set down to oust 29th seed Anhelina Kalinina 3-6 6-4 6-3 and reach the third round. 1335 PLISKOVA OVERCOMES MARTINCOVA CHALLENGE

Last year's runner-up Karolina Pliskova, the sixth seed, reached the second round after battling past Czech compatriot Tereza Martincova 7-6(1) 7-5. 1306 KONTAVEIT STUNNED BY UNSEEDED NIEMEIER

Second seed Anett Kontaveit suffered a shock defeat in the second round at the hands of Germany's Jule Niemeier, bowing out 6-4 6-0 in just under an hour. 1145 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began on the outside courts after a spell of rain delayed the start by more than an hour. 1055 START PUSHED BACK TO 1115

Rain has delayed the start of play until 12:15pm local time (1115 GMT) at the earliest. 1010 PLAY DELAYED DUE TO RAIN

Play on outside courts has been delayed by 45 minutes due to rain. Action on Wednesday was scheduled to begin at 1000 GMT.

