Malaysia Open: Sindhu, Prannoy advance to quarterfinals

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-06-2022 10:34 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 10:27 IST
India shuttler PV Sindhu (file image) Image Credit: ANI
Two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu entered the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Thailand's Phittayaporn Chaiwan in the Malaysia Open here on Thursday.

The world No. 7 dispatched her Thai opponent 19-21 21-9 21-14 in a 57-minute second-round clash at the Axiata Arena.

The seventh-seeded Indian will next face her nemesis Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the last eight face-offs.

HS Prannoy, the world No. 21, also advanced to the quarterfinals of the men's singles with an easy 21-15 21-7 victory over fourth seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei.

One of the heroes of India's epic Thomas Cup triumph, the unseeded Prannoy will lock horns with seventh seed Indonesian Jonatan Christie.

Later in the day, the seventh-seeded men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap will also be in action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

