Basketball star Griner says she is "keeping the faith" - U.S. diplomat in Moscow
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-07-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 17:59 IST
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told U.S. Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Rood at her trial in Moscow that she was "keeping the faith," Rood told reporters after attending the opening session of Griner's trial on narcotics charges.
Rood, who attended the session in the Moscow suburb of Xhimki, said she had been able to speak to the WNBA player, who was "as well as can be expected".
