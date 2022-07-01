Left Menu

Marseille's plans rocked as coach Jorge Sampaoli leaves club - (A)

Marseilles preparations for next season were rocked Friday as coach Jorge Sampaoli left by mutual consent.Sampaoli was popular with the clubs very demanding fans and guided 1993 Champions League winner Marseille back into the competition, after the southern club finished second in the French league to Paris Saint-Germain.Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli announce a mutual decision to end their collaboration, the club said in a statement.

PTI | Marrakech | Updated: 01-07-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 19:05 IST
Marseille's plans rocked as coach Jorge Sampaoli leaves club - (A)

Marseille's preparations for next season were rocked Friday as coach Jorge Sampaoli left by mutual consent.

Sampaoli was popular with the club's very demanding fans and guided 1993 Champions League winner Marseille back into the competition, after the southern club finished second in the French league to Paris Saint-Germain.

''Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli announce a mutual decision to end their collaboration,'' the club said in a statement. ''Since arriving in Marseille he invested himself fully in putting into a place a style of play and a fighting spirit which corresponded to Marseille.'' The 62-year-old Argentine had demanded a strong summer recruitment drive from club president Pablo Longoria and reportedly was unhappy with a lack of strong signings so far.

Sampaoli took over from Andre Villas-Boas midway through the 2020-21 campaign and the former Argentina coach quickly turned the club's fortunes around. The team's work rate rose sharply as attitudes improved, and he started to get the best out of veteran playmaker Dimitri Payet again.

''Marseille wishes to sincerely and very warmly thank Jorge Sampaoli for his work. After 16 months of working together, this work helped the club step up a level,'' Marseille said in a statement. ''We're satisfied with how far we've come and the emotions we experienced together, but after a long period of reflection the two parties agreed to end this period.'' AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes near Luzon, Philippines –GFZ

 Philippines
2
Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core samples

Things get complicated for NASA's Mars Perseverance rover as it drills core ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Ukraine; Russia open to dialogue on nuclear non-proliferation, Putin says and more

World News Roundup: Russia abandons Snake Island in strategic victory for Uk...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

INSIGHT-It's alive! How belief in AI sentience is becoming a problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022