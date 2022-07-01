Sports News Roundup: Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach last 16 again; Chelsea launch investigation into bullying claims

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-American Isner holds all the aces - 13,729 and counting

American John Isner broke the all-time record for serving aces on Friday early in his Wimbledon third-round match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner. Needing five aces to beat Ivo Karlovic's leading mark of 13,728, the 37-year-old Isner sent three hurtling past Sinner in the first game and three more in the second.

Tennis-'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur addicted to setting records

She is known as the "Minister of Happiness" back home in Tunisia and Ons Jabeur is hoping she can live up to that moniker by becoming the first African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title -- and where better to achieve that feat than Wimbledon. "It would mean a lot for me, for my family, for my country, just to keep proving ... that nothing is impossible and if you put your mind (to it), you can achieve it," Jabeur, who is playing at the grasscourt major at a career-high second in the rankings, told reporters after reaching the last 16.

U.S. basketball star Griner goes on trial in Russia on drug charges

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner went on trial in a court on the outskirts of Moscow on Friday to hear drug charges that could see her serve up to 10 years in a Russian jail. Griner, 31, was formally told at this first hearing that she was charged with intentionally importing narcotics into Russia. She spoke to say she understood the charges. The judge set the next hearing for July 7.

Tennis-Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach last 16 again

Novak Djokovic clinically disposed of fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic as he continued his relentless pursuit of a fourth successive Wimbledon title with a 6-0 6-3 6-4 victory on Friday.

The top seed was unplayable in the opening set of his third-round match on Centre Court, taking it in 24 minutes.

Athletics-Jacobs heads to U.S. early after missing Diamond League

Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs said he is heading to Eugene, Oregon ahead of the upcoming world championships to "test the waters" after being forced to withdraw from Thursday's Diamond League meet in Stockholm due to muscle tension. Jacobs won his fifth Italian national men's 100 metres title on his comeback from a muscle injury last week, having previously missed Diamond League meetings in Eugene, Rome and Oslo, and again sat out on Thursday.

Soccer-Chelsea launch investigation into bullying claims

Chelsea have appointed an external review team to investigate allegations of bullying at the Premier League club that emerged earlier this week. In a report published by the New York Times on Wednesday, several former and current employees from Chelsea's marketing department described a "toxic workplace culture" at the club which led to the departure of at least 10 people.

Motor racing-Hamilton removes nose stud ahead of British GP practice

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton backed down in a spat with Formula One's governing body and removed a nose stud before taking part in practice for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Friday. An FIA spokesman confirmed the Mercedes driver was compliant with the rules and the stud had gone.

Basketball star Griner says she is "keeping the faith" - U.S. diplomat in Moscow

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner told U.S. Charge d'Affaires Elizabeth Rood at her trial in Moscow that she was "keeping the faith," Rood told reporters after attending the opening session of Griner's trial on narcotics charges. Rood, who attended the session in the Moscow suburb of Xhimki, said she had been able to speak to the WNBA player, who was "as well as can be expected".

Motor racing-British Grand Prix prepares for protest

British police said they have credible intelligence a group of protesters are planning to disrupt the Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend and issued a pre-emptive warning on Friday by telling them not to put themselves or drivers at risk.

With a record three-day attendance of 400,000 expected to descend on the circuit 90 minutes outside London, the race is one of the British summer's sporting highlights and has in the past been a magnet for protesters.

Biles, Rapinoe to be honored among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Four-times Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and twice World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are among 17 individuals set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest United States' civilian honor, the White House said Friday. The honor, awarded to those who have made "exemplary contributions" to the United States, global peace or other endeavors, will be given July 7.

