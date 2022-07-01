Left Menu

Cycling-Lampaert takes shock win in first stage of Tour de France

Yves Lampaert of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl sprang a surprise to win stage one of the Tour de France on Friday, a 13.2 km individual time trial in Copenhagen, finishing five seconds ahead of pre-stage favourite and fellow Belgian Wout van Aert. Lampaert finished with a time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds in rainy conditions that slowed several riders.

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-07-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 23:07 IST
Lampaert finished with a time of 15 minutes and 17 seconds in rainy conditions that slowed several riders. Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, who is targeting his third consecutive Tour de France title, finished seven seconds behind in third.

"I have beaten the great Wout van Aert," said Lampaert. "It's incredible - I never expected that. For now, I don't understand. It's the Tour de France, the best riders have completed the course and I'm in the lead."

