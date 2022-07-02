Left Menu

NBA-LaVine, Bulls agree on $215M extension in latest free agency blockbuster

The five-year deal keeps the guard in Chicago after producing an average 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season, helping the Bulls to the post season for the first time since 2017. It was the latest in a frenzy of ultra-rich NBA free-agency moves that included All-Star Bradley Beal agreeing on a five-year maximum contract worth $251 million to stay with the Washington Wizards Thursday and back-to-back MVP Jokic's deal.

The Chicago Bulls and twice All-Star Zach LaVine on Friday agreed to a $215 million contract extension, the latest blockbuster NBA deal after Nikola Jokic's record $270 million extension with the Denver Nuggets. The five-year deal keeps the guard in Chicago after producing an average 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game last season, helping the Bulls to the post season for the first time since 2017.

It was the latest in a frenzy of ultra-rich NBA free-agency moves that included All-Star Bradley Beal agreeing on a five-year maximum contract worth $251 million to stay with the Washington Wizards Thursday and back-to-back MVP Jokic's deal. The Serbian and four-time All-Star agreed to the largest contract in league history after a blockbuster season in which he averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game.

