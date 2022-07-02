Left Menu

Cricket-England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of test role

Sangakkara this week said Buttler, who top-scored in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this season with 863 runs, could be a perfect fit for the test team's newfound swashbuckling style under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. Sangakkara's suggestion was backed up by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said he would love to see Buttler carry his form from the IPL into the longer format.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 09:40 IST
Cricket-England white-ball captain Buttler downplays talk of test role

Sangakkara's suggestion was backed up by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said he would love to see Buttler carry his form from the IPL into the longer format.

Sangakkara's suggestion was backed up by former England captain Michael Vaughan, who said he would love to see Buttler carry his form from the IPL into the longer format. "I thought someone had written the wrong story, to be honest," Buttler, whose last test appearance came during England's disastrous Ashes defeat against Australia in January, told the BBC on Friday. "I don't think there is much merit in that.

"No, it's been fantastic to watch the test team over the last few weeks, so I've thoroughly enjoyed tuning in as a fan. "It's been incredible to watch - you're gripped to your seat, aren't you? To see what they're doing has been brilliant. I've loved watching them and I hope it continues. There's no red ball in my bag at the minute."

Buttler will take charge of the England limited-overs side when they host India in three Twenty20 internationals from Thursday, followed by three one-day internationals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

