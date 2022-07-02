Left Menu

Cricket-Broad bowls most expensive over in tests after Bumrah blitz

India's number 10 batsman hit Broad, who claimed his 550th test wicket earlier in the match, for four fours and two sixes in his 18th over which included a no-ball and a wide. Bumrah began with a hooked boundary and Broad responded with a short delivery that sailed over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides.

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 02-07-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 17:05 IST
Jasprit Bumrah Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
England seamer Stuart Broad conceded 35 runs in one over, the most expensive in test history, as India tailender Jasprit Bumrah cut loose on day two of the fifth test at Edgbaston on Saturday. India's number 10 batsman hit Broad, who claimed his 550th test wicket earlier in the match, for four fours and two sixes in his 18th over which included a no-ball and a wide.

Bumrah began with a hooked boundary and Broad responded with a short delivery that sailed over wicketkeeper Sam Billings' head for five wides. Bumrah pulled the next delivery resulting in a top-edge that went for six and Broad was found to have overstepped.

Bumrah smashed three fours in a row to equal the previous record of 28 runs from a single over achieved on three occasions, with two deliveries remaining. He set a new record when the fifth legitimate delivery disappeared over the ropes at deep square leg and Bumrah took single off the final ball.

Bumrah, leading the side in absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, remained unbeaten on 31 off 16 balls as India posted 416 all out in their first innings. Broad was hit for six sixes in one over by India's Yuvraj Singh in the 2007 Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa.

