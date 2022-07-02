Swiatek's 37-match win streak ends in Wimbledon's 3rd Rd
Top-ranked Iga Swiateks 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court.
Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.
Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.
This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.
