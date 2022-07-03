HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven
Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT): 1007 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F). READ MORE:
Wimbledon order of play on Sunday Tsitsipas slams 'bully' Kyrgios, Australian hits back
Nadal steps over the mark as he gives Sonego a dressing down Top seed Swiatek stunned by Cornet in Wimbledon third round
Former champion Halep thumps Frech to reach Wimbledon fourth round Serena conqueror Tan's dream Wimbledon debut continues
Gauff suffers earliest Wimbledon exit after defeat by Anisimova Rock-solid De Minaur beats British wildcard Broady to reach last 16
Trust me more please dad - Tomljanovic not happy about room switch
