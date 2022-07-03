SCOREBOARD: India vs Engand, fifth Test, Day 3

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday. India 1st innings 416 all out England (overnight 82/5) Alex Lees b Bumrah 6 Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9 Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10 Joe Root c Pant b Siraj 31 Jonny Bairstow batting 91 Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0 Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25 Sam Billings batting 7 Extras: (b-8, lb-4, nb-9) 21 Total: 200/6 in 45.3 overs Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-1-55-3, Mohammed Shami 18-4-63-1, Mohammed Siraj 8-2-42-1, Shardul Thakur 4.3-0-28-1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)