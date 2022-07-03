Left Menu

SCOREBOARD: India vs England, fifth Test, Day 3

Scoreboard after England's first innings on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday. India 1st innings 416 all out England (overnight 82/5) Alex Lees b Bumrah 6 Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9 Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10 Joe Root c Pant b Siraj 31 Jonny Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 106 Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0 Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25 Sam Billings b Siraj 36 Stuart Broad c Pant b Siraj 1 Matty Potts c Shreyas Iyer b Siraj 19 James Anderson not out 6 Extras: (B-16, LB-5, W-1, NB-13) 35 Total: (10 wickets, 61.3 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6, 241-7, 248-8, 267-9, 284-10.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 19-3-68-3, Mohammed Shami 22-4-78-2, Mohammed Siraj 11.3-2-66-4, Shardul Thakur 7-0-48-1, Ravindra Jadeja 2-0-3-0.

