HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Wimbledon day seven

Highlights on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Sunday (all times GMT): 1442 NIEMEIER HALTS WATSON

Unseeded German Jule Niemeier ended the challenge of Britain's Heather Watson, easing to a 6-2 6-4 win to set up a meeting with compatriot Tatjana Maria in the last eight. 1415 MARIA BATTLES PAST OSTAPENKO

Germany's Tatjana Maria, the oldest player left in the women's draw at 34, continued her dream run at Wimbledon with a hard-fought 5-7 7-5 7-5 win over former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko to reach her first Grand Slam quarter-final. READ MORE:

1135 BOUZKOVA MOVES INTO QUARTER-FINALS Czech Marie Bouzkova beat Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia 7-5 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 19 degrees Celsius (66.2°F).

