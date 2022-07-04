'Important to manage our players', says WI skipper Pooran after win over Bangladesh

After registering a victory against Bangladesh in the second T20I, West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran felt that it is important for his team to manage the workload. Rovman Powell helped West Indies put together a big score at home and Bangladesh fell short by 35 runs, as the hosts claimed the series lead in the second T20I.

"We wanted to put their bowlers under pressure. It's a template we'd like to work on. The bowlers from both teams bowled well, they used the pitch well. Akeal read the pitch. Bangladesh's spinners bowled well too," said Pooran in a post-match presentation. "It's important to manage our players, it's important to manage Alzarri's workload. Not only the fans, but even the ground staff also worked really hard. One of the best fans in the Caribbean, we love you guys," he added.

Chasing a target of 194 runs, Bangladesh got off to a bad start. Bangladesh needed to score at almost 10 runs an over to claim victory and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan certainly played his part as he contributed an unbeaten 68. The issue was he received little support from his teammates as wickets fell at regular intervals and Bangladesh fell some 35 runs short of victory.

It was the Bangladesh top-order that failed to fire, with openers Anamul Haque (3) and Liton Das (5) going cheaply and skipper Mahmudullah (11) not fairing much better after coming in at No.4. A 55-run stand between Shakib and Afif Hossain (34) provided the visitors with a glimmer of hope, but West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran rotated his bowlers well to ensure the victory target was never seriously threatened. (ANI)

