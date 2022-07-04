Left Menu

Cricket-India set England 378 to win fifth test at Edgbaston

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 04-07-2022 18:18 IST | Created: 04-07-2022 18:18 IST
Cricket-India set England 378 to win fifth test at Edgbaston
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

India were all out for 245 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 378 on day four of the rearranged fifth test between the sides at Edgbaston on Monday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (66) and Rishabh Pant (57) scored half-centuries for the touring side who are 2-1 ahead in the series.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the England bowlers claiming 4-33.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global
3
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on human bones; For pandas, it's been two 'thumbs' up for millions of years

Science News Roundup: Astronaut study reveals effects of space travel on hum...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022