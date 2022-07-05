Left Menu

Soccer-New Zealand to host 2023 Women's World Cup playoff tournament

The first Women's World Cup Playoff Tournament will take place in the cities of Hamilton and Auckland in New Zealand on Feb. 17-23 next year, FIFA said on Monday. "The Playoff Tournament...

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 00:12 IST
Soccer-New Zealand to host 2023 Women's World Cup playoff tournament
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The first Women's World Cup Playoff Tournament will take place in the cities of Hamilton and Auckland in New Zealand on Feb. 17-23 next year, FIFA said on Monday. The Playoff Tournament will consist of 10 teams competing for the last three spots left to qualify for the Women's World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20, 2023.

Thailand and Taiwan confirmed they would participate in the tournament while the remaining eight teams will qualify through their continental tournaments. "The Playoff Tournament... will provide fans of all ages the opportunity to watch nations from around the world vie for the final three qualification spots as the excitement continues to build towards FIFA Women's World Cup," FIFA Chief Women's Football Officer Sarai Bareman said.

The Playoff Tournament follows FIFA's decision in 2019 to expand the number of teams competing in the Women's World Cup to 32 from 24 from 2023 as interest in women's football continues to grow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
2
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
3
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India
4
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022