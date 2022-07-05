Left Menu

Module 2 of AFC Pro Diploma Course gets underway

Module 2 is set to be a 10-day course, with the sessions taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, between 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm IST, and will conclude on July 21, 2022.

ANI | Updated: 05-07-2022 15:13 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 15:13 IST
Module 2 of AFC Pro Diploma Course gets underway
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The second Module of the AFC Pro Diploma Course began on Monday, July 4, 2022, with the participants joining via an online seminar. Module 2 is set to be a 10-day course, with the sessions taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, between 2.30 pm to 6.30 pm IST, and will conclude on July 21, 2022.

Day 1 of the Module saw the participants attend a session on 'Scouting Systems and Recruitment' by Colin Chambers, Education Director, International Professional Scouting Organisation. It was followed by another session on 'Using Emotional Intelligence to Develop a Motivational Culture' by the course's lead instructor Kim Poulsen, who is also head coach at the Tanzania national team. The participants will attend further sessions as Module 2 of the AFC Pro Diploma Course progresses, with eminent speakers like Dan Abrahms, Dr Martin Turner, and Adam Nicholls addressing the attendees. (ANI)

Also Read: Jaishankar discusses growing defence ties with Tanzanian counterpart

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022