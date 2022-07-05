TNSJA office-bearers
B Venkata Krishna of The New Indian Express has been elected president of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association (TNSJA) for the year 2022-23.
The office-bearers were elected unanimously at TNSJA's annual general body meeting held here recently, a press release said.
List of office-bearers -- President: B Venkata Krishna (The New Indian Express), Secretary: S Dipak Ragav (The Hindu), Joint Secretary: Prasad Ramasubramanian (Times of India), Treasurer: R Narayanan (The Hindu).
Vice-Presidents: C Santhosh Kumar (Deccan Chronicle), Indraneel Das (The New Indian Express).
Executive Committee: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan (Sportstar), C Shyam Sundar (PTI), K Keerthivasan (The Hindu), S Shrivathsan (DT NEXT), Sujith Kumar (Dinamani).
