TNSJA office-bearers

05-07-2022
B Venkata Krishna of The New Indian Express has been elected president of the Tamil Nadu Sports Journalists' Association (TNSJA) for the year 2022-23.

The office-bearers were elected unanimously at TNSJA's annual general body meeting held here recently, a press release said.

List of office-bearers -- President: B Venkata Krishna (The New Indian Express), Secretary: S Dipak Ragav (The Hindu), Joint Secretary: Prasad Ramasubramanian (Times of India), Treasurer: R Narayanan (The Hindu).

Vice-Presidents: C Santhosh Kumar (Deccan Chronicle), Indraneel Das (The New Indian Express).

Executive Committee: Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan (Sportstar), C Shyam Sundar (PTI), K Keerthivasan (The Hindu), S Shrivathsan (DT NEXT), Sujith Kumar (Dinamani).

