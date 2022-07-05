Left Menu

Soccer-Richarlison given one-game suspension by FA for flare-throwing incident

Brazil forward Richarlison has been suspended for one match and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,050) for throwing a flare off the field while playing for Everton against Chelsea last season, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 05-07-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 16:50 IST
Brazil forward Richarlison has been suspended for one match and fined 25,000 pounds ($30,050) for throwing a flare off the field while playing for Everton against Chelsea last season, the English Football Association (FA) said on Tuesday. Richarlison, who has signed for Tottenham Hotspur for the 2022-23 season, threw the flare after his goal in Everton's 1-0 Premier League win over Chelsea at Goodison Park in May.

The 25-year-old celebrated his 46th-minute goal by picking up the flare, which had landed on the field, and throwing it back towards the stand. The FA said that Richarlison admitted that his conduct was improper.

($1 = 0.8319 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

