Left Menu

Man United goes Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia

Manchester United went back to the Netherlands to buy its first player on Tuesday since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach.Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of 15 million euros 15.4 million to compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United will play in the Europa League this season after a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League in May. AP NRB NRB

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 05-07-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 05-07-2022 19:20 IST
Man United goes Dutch again to buy left back Tyrell Malacia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Manchester United went back to the Netherlands to buy its first player on Tuesday since Erik ten Hag arrived as coach.

Tyrell Malacia signed from Feyenoord for a reported initial fee of 15 million euros ($15.4 million) to compete with England international Luke Shaw to play at left back. United said Malacia signed a four-year contract. “This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new teammates and a tremendous manager leading us,” Malacia said of Ten Hag, whose Ajax team finished top of the Eredivisie in each of the past four seasons when Feyenoord had a best finish of third.

Whether Netherlands international Malacia ever gets to play with Cristiano Ronaldo at Old Trafford is unclear.

Ronaldo was excused from returning to preseason training on Monday, with the club citing family reasons, and it is unclear if he will fly with the team to Thailand this week.

The 37-year-old superstar has told the club he wants to leave and seek Champions League games. United will play in the Europa League this season after a sixth-placed finish in the English Premier League in May. AP NRB NRB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

4-year-old raped in Delhi, neighbour apprehended

 India
2
Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cancer on mouth or nose than female dogs

Study finds male dogs are four times more likely to develop infectious cance...

 England
3
Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

Boy dies after falling off kandi operator's back on way to Kedarnath

 India
4
Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues guidelines

Hotels or restaurant shall not add service charge in food bill, CCPA issues ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022