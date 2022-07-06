Left Menu

Golf-LPGA Shanghai tournament canceled for third straight year

The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been canceled for a third consecutive year due to COVID-19-related restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday. The event, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year and in 2020 due to health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic. Mainland China reported 427 new coronavirus cases for July 5, the National Health Commission said.

Golf-LPGA Shanghai tournament canceled for third straight year
The LPGA Shanghai tournament has been canceled for a third consecutive year due to COVID-19-related restrictions in China, the elite women's professional golf circuit said on Wednesday. The event, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, did not take place last year and in 2020 due to health concerns and travel restrictions amid the pandemic.

Mainland China reported 427 new coronavirus cases for July 5, the National Health Commission said. American Danielle Kang won the inaugural Shanghai tournament in 2018 and successfully defended her title the following year.

