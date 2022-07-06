Left Menu

Cycling-Clarke wins Tour de France stage five, Van Aert retains yellow jersey

Clarke prevailed in a lung-busting sprint finish from the day's breakaway after a day featuring more than 19km of cobbled sectors while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar gained time over all his rivals. Taco van der Hoorn of the Netherlands took second place ahead of Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen.

Reuters | Updated: 06-07-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 20:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Australian Simon Clarke won the fifth stage of the Tour de France, a 157-km ride from Lille, as Belgian Wouth van Aert retained the overall lead on Wednesday. Clarke prevailed in a lung-busting sprint finish from the day's breakaway after a day featuring more than 19km of cobbled sectors while two-time defending champion Tadej Pogacar gained time over all his rivals.

Taco van der Hoorn of the Netherlands took second place ahead of Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen. Primoz Roglic, one of the pre-race favourites, lost more than two minutes on fellow Slovenian Pogacar.

