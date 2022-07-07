Rugby-Five changes for Scotland for second test against Argentina

Scotland will have Hamish Watson back from injury to strengthen their side for Saturday’s second test against Argentina, as one of five changes announced by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday to the starting line-up after their 26-19 loss in last weekend’s first test. Watson, who will win his 50th cap, had a chest injury and had to sit out the loss in San Salvador de Jujuy but returns for the clash in Salta in place of Luke Crosbie.

There is another change among the loose forwards with Rory Darge also back from injury and replacing Magnus Bradbury on the other flank. Ben White was named at scrumhalf and will be making his first start for Scotland after five test caps off the bench. Dave Cherry was chosen at hooker while Sam Skinner replaces Jonny Gray in the second-row.

On the bench, winger Kyle Rowe could make his first appearance for Scotland as he is included in the match-day 23 for the first time. Team: 15. Rory Hutchinson - Northampton Saints - 6 caps 14. Darcy Graham - Edinburgh Rugby - 28 caps 13. Mark Bennett - Edinburgh Rugby - 25 caps 12. Sam Johnson - Glasgow Warriors - 25 caps 11. Duhan van der Merwe - Worcester Warriors - 17 caps 10. Blair Kinghorn - Edinburgh Rugby - 32 caps 9. Ben White - London Irish - 5 caps 1. Pierre Schoeman - Edinburgh Rugby - 10 caps 2. Dave Cherry - Edinburgh Rugby - 5 caps 3. Zander Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 48 caps 4. Sam Skinner - Edinburgh Rugby - 21 caps 5. Grant Gilchrist - Edinburgh Rugby - (captain) - 54 caps 6. Rory Darge - Glasgow Warriors - 5 caps 7. Hamish Watson - Edinburgh Rugby - 49 caps 8. Matt Fagerson - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps

Replacements 16. George Turner - Glasgow Warriors - 26 caps 17. Jamie Bhatti - Glasgow Warriors - 22 caps 18. Javan Sebastian - Scarlets - 2 caps 19. Scott Cummings - Glasgow Warriors - 21 caps 20. Andy Christie - Saracens - 1 cap 21. Ali Price - Glasgow Warriors - 52 caps 22. Ross Thompson - Glasgow Warriors - 1 cap 23. Kyle Rowe - London Irish - uncapped (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)

