Cricket-Australia 99-2 in Galle test after openers fall

Khawaja had his moments of discomfort against Ramesh Mendis and the off-spinner eventually dismissed the left-hander for 37 with a delivery that spun past the opener's bat to hit the off-stump. Labuschagne swept with confidence but nearly threw away his wicket when he charged out to Mendis only to miss the ball.

Australia lost both their openers on Friday en route to 99-2 at lunch on the opening day of the second test against a revamped Sri Lanka in Galle. Marnus Labuschagne, batting on 42, could have been back in the pavilion too but for a missed stumping opportunity.

Steve Smith was batting at the other end on 13. Electing to bat, Australia lost David Warner (five) cheaply after the opener had his off-stump pegged back by an angling Kasun Rajitha delivery.

Usman Khawaja combined with Labuschagne in a 55-run stand to help Australia overcome the early loss. Khawaja had his moments of discomfort against Ramesh Mendis and the off-spinner eventually dismissed the left-hander for 37 with a delivery that spun past the opener's bat to hit the off-stump.

Labuschagne swept with confidence but nearly threw away his wicket when he charged out to Mendis only to miss the ball. Wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella could not collect the ball allowing Labuschagne, then on 28, to scamper back.

Sri Lanka were forced into making four changes to the squad after five COVID-19 cases in their camp, including a trio of players who featured in their 10-wicket defeat in the opener. Prabath Jayasuriya, Kamindu Mendis and Maheesh Theekshana made their test debut instead.

Angelo Mathews, who was withdrawn after the first innings in the series opener after testing positive for COVID-19, returned to strengthen Sri Lanka's bid for a series-levelling victory.

