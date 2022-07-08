Left Menu

Atwal shoots 2-under 70 to lie T-71 after first round at Barbasol Championship

Another bogey on second meant he was 1-over, but birdies on the third, fourth and eighth on what was his second nine, saw him finish at 2-under 70 and T-71.Atwals round may well have been far better but for three misses from inside eighth feet.Canadas Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead.

PTI | Nicholasville | Updated: 08-07-2022 14:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 14:46 IST
Atwal shoots 2-under 70 to lie T-71 after first round at Barbasol Championship
Arjun Atwal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal produced three birdies after being 1-over through the first 12 holes in the first round of the PGA TOUR's Barbasol Championship. Atwal, who turns 50 next March and then hopes to play in the Champions Tour (for over 50), is the only Indian to have won on the PGA Tour with his Wyndham success in 2010.

Atwal started on the 10th and birdied 11th but gave back that gain on the 12th hole. Another bogey on second meant he was 1-over, but birdies on the third, fourth and eighth on what was his second nine, saw him finish at 2-under 70 and T-71.

Atwal's round may well have been far better but for three misses from inside eighth feet.

Canada's Adam Svensson had two eagles in a 10-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead. He eagled the par-5 15th and eighth holes. The first eagle came after his lone bogey on No. 14, and the second — on a 31-foot putt — gave him the lead. Svenson's best finish this season was a tie for seventh at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will reveal in future

This test image provides tantalizing glimpse at what Webb telescope will rev...

 Global
2
G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

G B Pant University of Agriculture makes debut in QS World Rankings 2023

 India
3
Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson out

Newly appointed UK education minister resigns to try and force PM Johnson ou...

 United Kingdom
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner swaps 'difficult'; Highland Park shooting suspect admits to deadly attack, prosecutor says and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Amid Brittney Griner trial, Russia says prisoner s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022