Soccer-Blades' women team to play all home games at Bramall Lane next season

Sheffield United women will share the spotlight with their men's team after the second-tier Women's Championship club announced on Friday that they will also play their home games at Bramall Lane next season.

Reuters | Updated: 08-07-2022 17:58 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 17:58 IST
Sheffield United women will share the spotlight with their men's team after the second-tier Women's Championship club announced on Friday that they will also play their home games at Bramall Lane next season. Women's teams, including top flight Women's Super League clubs, normally play at other venues mainly to preserve the pitch for the men's teams.

However, they do occasionally play at bigger venues such as Premier League stadiums when the men's team are in action away from home that weekend. "It was fantastic for the players to get a number of opportunities across last season to play at Bramall Lane," United Women General Manager Zoe Johnson said in a statement.

"The move shows how connected this club is and how dedicated we all are to our women's team. Every time we play at the Lane it gives our supporters a chance to watch our women's team represent the club in this historic stadium. "To call Bramall Lane our home is a special moment for everyone involved."

United's women's team had played at various venues including the Olympic Legacy Park and at Chesterfield FC's Technique Stadium but will now play all games at the club's main stadium which can hold over 32,000 fans. Bramall Lane is also hosting matches in the ongoing women's European Championship, including one semi-final.

