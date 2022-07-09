Soccer-England defender Wubben-Moy tests positive for COVID-19

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has left their European Championship camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday. "Lotte Wubben-Moy has tested positive for COVID and has returned home. She will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible," England said https://www.englandfootball.com/articles/2022/Jun/22/england-womens-squad-updates-june-2022 in a statement.

Wubben-Moy, who plays for Arsenal, has represented England eight times. England edged Austria 1-0 on Wednesday in their first Euro 2022 match and face Norway on July 11 and Northern Ireland on July 15 in their next group stage games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)