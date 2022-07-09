Left Menu

Soccer-England defender Wubben-Moy tests positive for COVID-19

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has left their European Championship camp after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said on Friday. "Lotte Wubben-Moy has tested positive for COVID and has returned home. She will be monitored regularly with a view to returning to camp as soon as possible," England said https://www.englandfootball.com/articles/2022/Jun/22/england-womens-squad-updates-june-2022 in a statement. Wubben-Moy, who plays for Arsenal, has represented England eight times.

Wubben-Moy, who plays for Arsenal, has represented England eight times.

Wubben-Moy, who plays for Arsenal, has represented England eight times. England edged Austria 1-0 on Wednesday in their first Euro 2022 match and face Norway on July 11 and Northern Ireland on July 15 in their next group stage games.

