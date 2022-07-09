Left Menu

Rugby-Late penalty sends Hong Kong into World Cup playoff

Replacement flyhalf Gregor McNeish slotted a penalty with the last kick of the game to send Hong Kong into a World Cup playoff against Tonga after a 23-21 victory over South Korea in Incheon on Saturday. The Dragons, who have never played at the World Cup, will face Tonga on Australia's Sunshine Coast on July 23.

