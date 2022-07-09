Left Menu

Motor racing-Vettel fined for walking out of F1 briefing in frustration

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was handed a suspended 25,000 euro ($25,457) fine on Saturday for walking out of an Austrian Grand Prix drivers' briefing.

Reuters | Updated: 09-07-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 09-07-2022 22:27 IST
Motor racing-Vettel fined for walking out of F1 briefing in frustration
Sebastian Vettel (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Four times Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel was handed a suspended 25,000 euro ($25,457) fine on Saturday for walking out of an Austrian Grand Prix drivers' briefing. Stewards said in a statement that the Aston Martin driver had left without permission after "expressing frustration at the meeting".

"Drivers are not free to leave when they want, this being a breach of the requirement to attend," they added. "Drivers at this level are role models for every driver around the world and in the opinion of the stewards Vettel failed to live up to that standard in this case."

The stewards noted that the 35-year-old had subsequently met the race director, who said Vettel apologised unreservedly and then had "a very constructive conversation covering the topics in the meeting". The fine was suspended for the remainder of the season, subject to any further breach of the sporting regulations or international sporting code.

The summons came after Saturday's sprint race, which sets the grid for Sunday's grand prix and also awards points to the top eight. Vettel started in last place for Aston Martin. The German, who retired from the sprint after a clash with Williams' Alex Albon, was classified 19th after Alpine's Fernando Alonso failed to start.

Six other drivers were summoned for alleged breaches of the start regulations by receiving messages on the second formation lap. They were Mexican Sergio Perez, Mercedes' George Russell, Alpine's Esteban Ocon, Haas's Mick Schumacher, McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin's Lance Stroll.

($1 = 0.9820 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA spacecraft

Near-Earth asteroid Bennu's surface is like a plastic ball pit, reveals NASA...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marburg virus; China reports 478 new COVID cases for July 7 vs 409 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Two test positive in Ghana for highly infectious Marbur...

 Global
4
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022