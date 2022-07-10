Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sign Richards from Bayern

Forest, who begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6, have been busy in the close season, signing Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee and bringing in goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.

Reuters | Updated: 10-07-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 10-07-2022 14:08 IST
Soccer-Forest sign Richards from Bayern
Representative Image

Nottingham Forest has signed defender Omar Richards from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a four-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Sunday. British media reported that Forest paid Bayern a fee of 9 million pounds ($10.82 million) for the 24-year-old left-back, who has played once for the England under-21s.

Richards made 17 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in the 2021-22 season as they won a 10th straight German league title but failed to get past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League. Forest, who begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6, has been busy in the close season, signing Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee and bringing in goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan. ($1 = 0.8315 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and make way for all-party government

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Wickremesinghe says he is willing to resign and ma...

 Sri Lanka
2
NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars explain why that’s unlikely to happen

NASA’s head warned that China may try to claim the Moon - two space scholars...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vaccine research; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: South Africa's Afrigen partners with U.S. on mRNA vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022