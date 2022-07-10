Soccer-Forest sign Richards from Bayern
Forest, who begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6, have been busy in the close season, signing Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee and bringing in goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan.
Nottingham Forest has signed defender Omar Richards from Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on a four-year contract, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Sunday. British media reported that Forest paid Bayern a fee of 9 million pounds ($10.82 million) for the 24-year-old left-back, who has played once for the England under-21s.
Richards made 17 appearances in all competitions for Bayern in the 2021-22 season as they won a 10th straight German league title but failed to get past the quarter-final stage in the Champions League. Forest, who begin their campaign with a trip to Newcastle United on Aug. 6, has been busy in the close season, signing Nigeria forward Taiwo Awoniyi for a club-record fee and bringing in goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a season-long loan. ($1 = 0.8315 pounds)
