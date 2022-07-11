Left Menu

QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic winning 21st Grand Slam title

Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I'll be here again, but I don't know about that." ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE "Congratulations on winning your 7th Wimbledon Novak Djokovic, that was a controlled and masterful performance.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 00:29 IST
QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Djokovic winning 21st Grand Slam title
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Following is reaction to Novak Djokovic winning his 21st Grand Slam title at Wimbledon on Sunday. The Serb defeated Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the final. WIMBLEDON RUNNER-UP KYRGIOS

"He's a bit of God, I'm not gonna lie. I thought I played well. It's been an amazing couple of weeks for me. Really happy with this result, probably the best of my career and hopefully maybe one day I'll be here again, but I don't know about that." ROD LAVER, FORMER MEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations on winning your 7th Wimbledon Novak Djokovic, that was a controlled and masterful performance. Bad luck Nick, you have so much talent, I hope to see you in another Slam final soon." BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WOMEN'S WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning his 21st major title and his 7th at #Wimbledon." FORMER BRITISH NUMBER ONE TIM HENMAN

"Look at the lack of injuries Djokovic has had -- I really believe he has the hunger and motivation to keep coming back and competing. "Think about the special relationship Novak had with Marian Vajda and now Goran (Ivanisevic) to be the lead coach. With his experience I think they understand each other's personalities really well and it gets the best out of Djokovic."

DJOKOVIC'S COACH AND 2001 CHAMPION GORAN IVANISEVIC "He's a great champion. They say maybe (it) took him a long time (to win a Grand Slam again), but didn't take a long time. Took him (the) exact time that he needed to recover and to digest all the things what happened to him."

AMERICAN PLAYER TENNYS SANDGREN "He really is the supreme alchemist. Turning the battlefield into a sanctuary and doubt into courage. Congratulations legend @DjokerNole."

FORMER ENGLAND FOOTBALLER AND PUNDIT GARY LINEKER "Congratulations to the brilliant @DjokerNole who finally wins a court battle against an Australian."

INDIAN CRICKET GREAT SACHIN TENDULKAR "4️ straight Wimbledons in a row is no mean feat. @DjokerNole's composure, focus and consistency has been the hallmark of his game over the years.

"Lovely to see Novak appreciating @NickKyrgios & the staff at #Wimbledon after this win." WORLD NUMBER 16 DENIS SHAPOVALOV

"Keeps raising the bar!! What a champ. Congrats man @DjokerNole." CANADIAN PLAYER VASEK POSPISIL

"Huge congrats to @DjokerNole! Mental giant." (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar and Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

UP: Girl, 5, found mutilated in Balrampur forest

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be vaccinated against monkeypox, French health body says; After backlash, Beijing drops COVID vaccination mandate for crowded venues and more

Health News Roundup: Gay men, some trans people and sex workers should be va...

 Global
3
Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO

Supply chain constraints to continue affecting auto sector this year: Merced...

 India
4
Maha CM Shinde prays at Lord Vitthal temple; wishes prosperity for every section of society

Maha CM Shinde prays at Lord Vitthal temple; wishes prosperity for every sec...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022