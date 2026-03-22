Navigating Crisis: PM Modi's Strategic Measures Amidst West Asia Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over a crucial meeting on Sunday evening with senior ministers, focusing on the impact of the shifting situation in West Asia on the petroleum, power, and fertilizer sectors. The government is prioritizing stable supply logistics and seamless distribution across India, sources indicate.

The ongoing West Asia conflict has sparked an international energy crisis, prompting Modi's administration to emphasize peace, patience, and public awareness as essential components in managing this challenge. Continuous monitoring of global developments is pivotal for safeguarding consumer and industry interests.

With the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy transport, seeing restricted passage, the conflict impedes energy supplies worldwide, including India's. Modi has engaged in discussions with global leaders to address and mitigate these disruptions in international supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)