Navigating Crisis: PM Modi's Strategic Measures Amidst West Asia Turmoil
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting to evaluate the impact on petroleum, power, and fertilizer sectors due to the West Asia conflict. The government aims to ensure stable supply and logistics while closely monitoring global developments. Proactive measures are being taken to minimize supply chain disruptions.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over a crucial meeting on Sunday evening with senior ministers, focusing on the impact of the shifting situation in West Asia on the petroleum, power, and fertilizer sectors. The government is prioritizing stable supply logistics and seamless distribution across India, sources indicate.
The ongoing West Asia conflict has sparked an international energy crisis, prompting Modi's administration to emphasize peace, patience, and public awareness as essential components in managing this challenge. Continuous monitoring of global developments is pivotal for safeguarding consumer and industry interests.
With the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy transport, seeing restricted passage, the conflict impedes energy supplies worldwide, including India's. Modi has engaged in discussions with global leaders to address and mitigate these disruptions in international supply chains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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