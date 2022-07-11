Left Menu

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka tests COVID-19 positive, ruled out of 2nd Test against Australia

Nissanka tested positive on Sunday morning via an Antigen test and a PCR test later that day confirmed the diagnosis.

ANI | Updated: 11-07-2022 11:29 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 11:29 IST
Pathum Nissanka (Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against Australia after testing COVID-19 positive, Sri Lanka Cricket confirmed on Monday. Nissanka tested positive on Sunday morning via an Antigen test and a PCR test later that day confirmed the diagnosis.

"Pathum Nissanka has tested positive for Covid-19. He was found to be positive during an Antigen test conducted on the player yesterday morning, following the player complaining of feeling unwell," Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted. The right-hander was immediately taken to a different hotel to isolate and will sit out the rest of the second Test in Galle while he finishes Covid-19 protocols, with his place in Sri Lanka's playing XI to be taken by Oshada Fernando.

Nissanka smashed just a six during Sri Lanka's first innings before he edged a Mitchell Starc delivery which was superbly caught by Cameron Green. It means Sri Lanka have now lost five players to Covid prior or during this Test match, with all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva, pacer Asitha Fernando, spin duo Jeffrey Vandersay and Praveen Jayawickrama and now Nissanka all missing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

