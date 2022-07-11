Cricket-Sri Lanka 554 all out against Australia in Galle test
Sri Lanka were all out for 554, a lead of 190, in reply to Australia's 364 on day four of the second test in Galle on Monday.
Dinesh Chandimal topscored for the hosts with a career-best 206 not out while Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews smashed half-centuries.
Mitchell Starc claimed 4-89 for Australia who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series.
