Cricket-Sri Lanka 554 all out against Australia in Galle test

Reuters | Colombo | Updated: 11-07-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 14:00 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka were all out for 554, a lead of 190, in reply to Australia's 364 on day four of the second test in Galle on Monday.

Dinesh Chandimal topscored for the hosts with a career-best 206 not out while Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews smashed half-centuries.

Mitchell Starc claimed 4-89 for Australia who are 1-0 ahead in the two-test series.

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

